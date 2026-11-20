US Vice President JD Vance backed President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran on Friday when questioned about whether preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons justified the Republican Party's loss of control of Congress.

Speaking during a White House press conference, Vance was asked to reconcile his support for the war with a social media post following the midterm elections in which he suggested that the conflict had contributed to the Republican defeat.

“The goal of keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is absolutely what we need to be doing," Vance replied. “It’s the biggest state sponsor of terrorism. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it as leverage, or they would attack.

“I think the president is the one who makes the decision, and the president has said he would do it again… My job is to support the president of the United States," he added.

Trump had previously acknowledged that the war played a significant role in the Republicans' electoral losses, pointing to its effect on fuel prices.

Asked about Vance's assessment of the election results, the President responded, "Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term."

Nevertheless, Trump maintained that military action was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, regardless of the political consequences.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again, because long term it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Vance's latest remarks followed an interview with Fox News four days earlier in which he rejected suggestions of a disagreement between himself and Trump over the administration's handling of the conflict.

"No, there's no daylight. The President of the United States, he makes decisions. And obviously, within the administration, we have debates and discussions about exactly what to do," Vance said.

He emphasized that internal deliberations should not undermine the administration's commitment to carrying out the President's decisions.

"When the President makes a decision, he is owed a cabinet that helps implement that decision. And I think there's no daylight between the President or any other senior member of the administration," Vance added.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)