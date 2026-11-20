IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin said Friday afternoon that the Israeli military remains prepared for both defensive and offensive operations, while emphasizing that no changes have been made to public safety instructions despite reports of possible renewed military action against Iran.

In a social media post published ahead of Shabbat, Defrin addressed growing speculation about the security situation.

"In light of the ongoing discussions and numerous reports, I want to clarify a few things before Shabbat begins."

"The IDF is continuously assessing the situation and remains fully prepared for various scenarios, both defensive and offensive. There is no change to the current guidelines, and we will inform you of any changes should they occur."

Defrin also called on the public to avoid circulating unverified information and to follow official military announcements.

"I want to emphasize: Do not contribute to the spread of rumors. Act responsibly and rely solely on official IDF statements. Once again, I wish all the people of Israel a peaceful and quiet Shabbat Shalom."

His statement came after CBS News reported that Israel and the United States were examining the possibility of launching another military offensive against Iran in the near future.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the Israeli government is increasingly concerned about Tehran's efforts to restore its ballistic missile production capabilities and transfer sensitive military and nuclear facilities underground to protect them against future attacks.

The report also indicated that the IDF has increased its defensive readiness in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation and is prepared for another military confrontation.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)