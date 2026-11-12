US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has instructed Vice President JD Vance to shift his attention to domestic issues, signaling that the administration no longer sees a need to pursue a diplomatic agreement with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed Vance to focus exclusively on investigating alleged corruption and criminal activity in Democratic-controlled cities and states across the United States.

"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.," Trump wrote.

The announcement comes as the administration continues its campaign of economic and military pressure against Iran, including a US naval blockade and efforts to prevent Tehran from generating revenue through international trade.

Trump made clear that he no longer believes an agreement with the Iranian regime is necessary, saying: "We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed."

The President pointed to American control over Iranian financial resources and the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as reasons for his position.

"We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" Trump wrote.

The remarks represent a significant shift in the publicly stated priorities assigned to Vance, with Trump directing the Vice President's attention away from Iran and toward domestic political and law enforcement issues.

Trump did not specify whether Vance would retain any responsibilities relating to Iran or whether diplomatic contacts with Tehran would continue through other administration officials.

Turning to domestic affairs, Trump singled out several Democratic-led states, accusing their leadership of widespread corruption and financial mismanagement.

"The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters," he wrote.

Trump alleged that enormous sums of public money are being stolen each month and argued that addressing the alleged corruption could substantially improve the federal government's financial position.

"Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity," he claimed.

The President concluded his criticism with a sharp attack on Democratic Party leadership.

"CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership's blood!" he declared.