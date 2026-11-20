The City Council of Santee, California, voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, joining several other municipalities in San Diego County that have approved the measure.

All five council members supported the resolution, which designates the IHRA definition as an “educational resource" for identifying and understanding antisemitism.

Mayor John Minto emphasized during the meeting that adopting the definition would not restrict constitutionally protected expression.

"What we are adopting here does not violate anybody’s right to free speech," Minto said.

"They can say whatever they want. You just can’t do things that violate the law," he continued. "This helps us to be able to codify what some of this speech could be in our resolutions."

Liat Cohen-Reeis, founder of the San Diego-based Christian and Jewish Alliance interfaith organization, welcomed the council's decision, pointing to previous antisemitic incidents in the community.

"Santee is no stranger to antisemitic incidents," Cohen-Reeis told JNS.

"Just this summer, a swastika was drawn at a local elementary school," she said. "We are very grateful to the mayor and council members of Santee for recognizing the importance of adopting the IHRA resolution, so they have a mainstream definition of antisemitism and can address it as such."

Santee, located in eastern San Diego County, is the latest municipality in the area to formally recognize the IHRA definition.

The San Diego City Council approved the definition in March by a vote of 8-1, while neighboring El Cajon and Chula Vista adopted it in March and May 2025, respectively, noted JNS.

The IHRA working definition provides guidance on recognizing antisemitism, including hostility and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and certain expressions of criticism directed at Israel. Its provisions concerning Israel have also generated controversy.

The definition has received support from dozens of American states and Washington, DC.

Internationally, countries including Canada , Germany , Britain , Austria, Romania , the Czech Republic and Bulgaria have endorsed the definition.