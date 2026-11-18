Italy's parliament gave final approval Tuesday to legislation strengthening the country's efforts to combat antisemitism, despite opposition from groups concerned that the measure could restrict criticism of Israel.

The Lower House passed the legislation by a vote of 147-93, with five abstentions, The Associated Press reported.

The law formally incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism into Italy's existing national strategy for addressing anti-Jewish prejudice. It establishes guidelines for implementing that strategy but does not introduce additional criminal offenses or penalties.

Supporters argue that the legislation is necessary amid a significant increase in antisemitic incidents, particularly following the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Mario Venezia, president of Rome's Shoah Museum Foundation, defended the measure, emphasizing the distinction between opposing Israeli government policies and challenging Israel's right to exist.

“Criticism of the government is absolutely accepted and encouraged. But questioning the existence of the State of Israel is another matter," Venezia said.

He stressed that the legislation would not prevent criticism of Israeli policies and noted that provisions introducing criminal penalties had been removed during parliamentary deliberations.

Opponents, however, have objected to the formal adoption of the IHRA definition, arguing that some of its examples could be applied to restrict political expression.

According to The Associated Press, Amnesty International has opposed the IHRA definition over concerns that its accompanying examples could be interpreted in ways that limit speech protected by international human rights law.

The IHRA definition describes antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews."

Its accompanying examples identify several forms of antisemitism, including denying Jewish self-determination, comparing Israeli government policies to those of Nazi Germany, and blaming Jews collectively for actions taken by Israel.

The parliamentary debate comes amid persistently high levels of antisemitism in Italy.

Figures from the CDEC Foundation's Antisemitism Observatory show that 963 incidents were documented in 2025, an increase of approximately 10 percent over 2024. That figure was more than twice the number recorded in 2023 and five times the 2022 total.

Researchers indicate that antisemitic incidents have remained at similarly elevated levels during 2026.

The IHRA definition has been formally recognized by thousands of organizations and institutions internationally, including the US State Department, universities and major corporations.

Dozens of US states and Washington, D.C., have also adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition.

Countries that have adopted the definition include Canada , Germany , Britain , Austria, Romania , the Czech Republic and Bulgaria .