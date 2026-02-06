The city commission of Parkland, Florida, voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, amending local provisions to guide how antisemitism and hate crimes are addressed under city law, JNS reported.

The ordinance adds a new section to Parkland’s municipal code formally adopting the IHRA definition and incorporates language from Florida state law on antisemitism and hate crimes. City officials emphasized that the measure does not restrict speech or infringe on First Amendment rights.

According to the meeting agenda, the ordinance is intended to “demonstrate the city’s commitment to combat antisemitism" and includes provisions on implementation, conflicts, severability, codification and an effective date.

Members of Parkland’s Jewish community spoke during public comment, all in support of the measure. No speakers opposed it.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way antisemitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

37 US states and Washington, D.C., have already adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, recognizing its importance in providing a clear and actionable framework for identifying and combating Jew-hatred. Wisconsin was reportedly deliberating adopting a similar measure.

The ordinance in Parkland passed unanimously in a roll‑call vote by Parkland Mayor Rich Walker, Vice Mayor Simeon Brier and commissioners Jordan Isrow, Neil Kanterman and Cindy Murphy‑Salomone.

Isrow, who is Jewish, said he has “never in my 41 years on this earth ever felt personally safe until after Oct. 7, 2023." He added, “For me, as a Jewish member of the community, I felt for the first time that I had to be worried about my kids’ safety."

He acknowledged initial hesitation among commissioners about adopting the IHRA definition but said the phrase “never again" requires action. As an attorney, he said he understands free‑speech concerns but noted that the ordinance explicitly states it does not interfere with First Amendment rights.

Countries that have adopted the definition include Canada , Germany , Britain , Austria, Romania , the Czech Republic and Bulgaria .