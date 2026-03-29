Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed into law on Friday AB 446, a measure adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism into state statute for use in evaluating discriminatory intent and enhanced criminal penalties.

After it had been approved by the Wisconsin Senate two weeks ago and the State Assembly last month, the new law, titled Wisconsin Act 143, defines antisemitism based on the IHRA outline, including its 11 illustrative examples.

“Each state agency and local governmental unit and each employee or official of this state or of a local governmental unit shall consider the definition of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance on May 26, 2016, including its examples, when evaluating evidence of discriminatory intent for any law, ordinance, or policy in this state that prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, color, or national origin or that provides for enhanced criminal penalties for criminal offenses when the defendant intentionally selects the victim or group of victims or selects the property that is damaged or otherwise affected by the crime because of the victim’s or group of victims’ actual or perceived race, religion, color, or national origin," the law says.

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Director of State Engagement David Soffer welcomed the bill’s signing on Friday, stating, “Since policymakers chose clarity and consistency in the fight against antisemitism, Jewish Wisconsinites are safer today. AB 446 gives public institutions a common reference point to recognize anti-Jewish bias when it surfaces so responses can be timely, fair, and grounded in established standards."

“AB 446 will help agencies and schools evaluate allegations responsibly and apply existing policies with greater precision, all while keeping First Amendment protections fully intact," he noted.

“The enactment of this bill is a significant step forward in addressing rising Jew-hatred across Wisconsin and serves as an example to other policymakers throughout the United States," Soffer added.

Soffer testified in favor of the legislation at hearings of both the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety and Assembly Committee on State Affairs.

CAM also participated in a special antisemitism briefing for Wisconsin state lawmakers and staff at the State Capitol in Madison last November. Speakers at the briefing included CAM President of U.S. Affairs Alyza Lewin and Public Affairs Officer Natalie Sanandaji, in addition to Soffer.

A total of 37 US states have adopted or endorsed the IHRA antisemitism definition, according to a database compiled by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) by CAM, with 17 codifying it into state law.

Over the past year, CAM has led an organized effort to engage and educate state legislators across the U.S. on antisemitism-related issues and potential policy remedies, such as the Wisconsin law.

Legislative initiatives have also been put forth in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, and seven of these states - Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and now Wisconsin - have seen new laws enacted since April 2025.

In June 2025, lawmakers and executive officials from 17 states convened in Kansas City, Missouri, for the first-ever CAM-organized State Leadership Summit on Antisemitism.