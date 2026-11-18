Iran has adopted a more defiant position in negotiations with the United States following the Republican Party's significant losses in the midterm elections, believing the results have weakened President Donald Trump's ability to pursue the war, The New York Times reported, citing American, European and Iranian officials.

According to the report, Iranian leaders interpret the election outcome as evidence that their strategy of disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and increasing economic pressure on American consumers has succeeded.

Iranian officials, speaking to the Times anonymously, described the Republican defeat as a political victory for Tehran and indicated that the Islamic Republic now sees little reason to make significant concessions.

The election results have also raised questions within Washington about Trump's next steps, including whether he will attempt to reach a negotiated settlement, authorize additional military operations or withdraw American forces from the region.

Vice President JD Vance and other senior Republicans have blamed the war for contributing to their party's electoral defeat. Following Vance's remarks, Trump removed him from the negotiating team and directed him to concentrate on domestic matters.

Representative Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat who is expected to chair the House Intelligence Committee next year, said Iranian leaders closely follow American political developments.

“The message of the election will not be lost on the regime," the report quoted Himes as saying. “They feel more strategically empowered against the Trump administration than they have in a long time."

Despite Iran's increasingly confrontational approach, intelligence assessments indicate that Tehran remains potentially willing to negotiate if Washington agrees to release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

However, American and European officials disagree over Iran's intentions. Some believe Tehran is preparing to increase military pressure to obtain more favorable terms, potentially through additional attacks or intensified operations against commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz without paying Iranian-imposed fees.

Such actions could further disrupt international shipping and increase energy prices.

Indirect diplomatic efforts are continuing, with regional governments seeking to prevent another major escalation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Pakistan on Sunday and Oman on Monday, both countries having played mediating roles between Washington and Tehran.

The central disagreement remains the conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian negotiators are demanding sanctions relief and financial payments from Arab countries before allowing shipping to resume. Washington, meanwhile, insists that Tehran halt attacks on vessels before receiving economic concessions.

The order in which these measures would be implemented has repeatedly prevented progress toward an agreement.

Himes also warned that Iran is experiencing considerable economic difficulties because of American sanctions and military pressure, which have severely restricted imports.

While those circumstances could encourage Tehran to reach an agreement, he cautioned that they might also lead Iranian leaders to take unpredictable military action.

Some American officials believe additional strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure could bring its economy closer to collapse. Others dispute that assessment, pointing to earlier predictions of economic breakdown that did not materialize.

The report also addressed concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. American intelligence agencies previously assessed that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was more interested in developing nuclear weapons than his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike supported by American intelligence at the beginning of the war.

Within Iran, some clerics and lawmakers have increasingly advocated developing nuclear weapons to deter future attacks. Nevertheless, Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, recently stated that Tehran does not intend to change its nuclear policy or pursue weaponization.

Western intelligence officials believe the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has strengthened its influence during the conflict. They also assess that Mojtaba Khamenei shares the views of the regime's hard-line leadership but exercises genuine authority rather than serving merely as a symbolic figure.

Himes rejected speculation that the Supreme Leader had been killed, stating, “The supreme leader is alive, and he is functional and operational."

Another concern involves intelligence obtained by the United States and Israel suggesting that Iranian officials have discussed the potential use of chemical weapons or other unconventional methods of attack. Some American officials, however, have questioned the reliability of that intelligence.

Meanwhile, Iranian media outlets have prominently featured the American election results, presenting them as a setback for Trump.

Peiman Salehi, a Tehran-based analyst with ties to the Iranian government, said Iranian leaders believe Trump faces growing pressure from both Republican politicians and voters to bring the war to an end.

According to Salehi, that assessment has strengthened Tehran's confidence and reinforced its unwillingness to retreat from its negotiating demands.