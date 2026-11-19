The car of United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush was blocked on Wednesday evening by extremist haredi protesters after he encountered a demonstration in Jerusalem.

The vehicle was briefly prevented from continuing until some protesters helped clear the way, allowing the driver to leave the scene.

Following the incident, fellow faction member MK Eliakim Stark issued a strongly worded condemnation of the protesters who blocked Porush's car.

Stark said, "I unequivocally condemn the attack on the car of my friend, the rabbis' representative, MK Rabbi Meir Porush, by a handful of rioters under the guise of holiness and false zealotry."

He added, "It is inconceivable that someone who acts at every step solely under the guidance of leading Torah authorities should become a target for the anger of fringe elements seeking to create anarchy within the haredi community. The days when the haredi community remained silent out of fear and anxiety in the face of violence from within are over."

Stark concluded, "I call on all haredi Knesset members from every faction and party to stand firmly behind any Knesset member attacked for the 'offense' of carrying out the public mission entrusted to him by leading Torah authorities and the tens of thousands of citizens who elected him at the ballot box."