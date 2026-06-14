Following a State Comptroller report that exposed serious failures in the detention of security prisoners, MK Meir Porush of United Torah Judaism sent a harshly worded letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ministers Katz, Ben-Gvir and Levin, demanding an immediate stop to what he described as "systemic failure and hypocrisy that cries out to the heavens."

According to the report, thousands of terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre were released back to Gaza - sometimes without approval from politicians - on the grounds of a lack of detention space. At the same time, the enforcement system refrained for months from filing indictments against terror operatives.

In response to these figures, Porush wrote, "How is it possible that a state that declares 'it has no room in its prisons' for Palestinian terrorists, and releases a Gaza hospital director who hid hostages, suddenly finds budgets, personnel and detention facilities to arrest yeshiva students?"

Porush demanded that the ministers intervene and change the priorities. "It is unacceptable to allow a situation in which the safety of Israeli citizens is abandoned because of detention failures, while those same systems behave with bullying and callousness toward Torah scholars. Direct resources to the places where they are truly needed - their detention, trial and the severe punishment of the terrorists who seek our lives."