Ahead of Election Day, former minister and MK Meir Porush delineated the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party’s conditions for joining any future coalition.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Porush stressed the binding agreement signed between the two components of the faction, Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah, which makes coalition participation entirely dependent on resolving the issue of yeshiva students' conscription.

"We signed an explicit agreement between Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah," Porush said. "We will not be appointed to or serve in any coalition position - not as ministers, not deputy ministers, and not committee chairmen - and we will not allow any coalition legislation to pass as long as the status of yeshiva students and Torah learners is not regulated by law."

"Members of Knesset want to advance legislation, and they will understand very well that without a complete solution to the conscription issue, the Knesset will not be able to move forward."

Addressing what he described as the dangers facing the haredi public, Porush emphasized the critical impact of the judicial system and government legal advisers on the lifestyle of yeshiva students.

in his opinion, relying on hostile institutions could critically harm funding and the continued existence of educational institutions and communities across Israel.

"The public must understand what happens when the judicial system and legal advisers make unilateral decisions that harm Torah students and institutions," Porush warned.

"If, G-d forbid, the left, led by figures such as Yair Golan or his partners, runs the system, they will be the ones deciding what can be received in each and every city and whether a city whose residents are not to their liking is eligible for funding. Our goal in this campaign is to show the public just how critical these elections are to our existence."