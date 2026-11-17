MK Meir Porush linked the legacy of Israel's founding leader to the political controversy over drafting yeshiva students and the treatment of the haredi community in an impassioned speech yesterday. He spoke during a special Knesset plenum session marking the memorial day for Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

According to Porush, despite the deep ideological divide between Ben-Gurion and haredi Jewry, the first prime minister earned considerable respect for his historic decision to formalize the status of Torah students when the state was established.

"I am not seeking to blur history. Ben-Gurion was a fierce ideological opponent of the haredi community - but at the historic moment of truth, he understood the magnitude of the moment and was the first to formalize the status of yeshiva students."

To illustrate the depth of the haredi community's gratitude toward the late prime minister, Porush shared a surprising family anecdote, saying, "For us, this gratitude was not lip service. My late grandfather, Rabbi Moshe Porush, recited Kaddish for the elevation of his soul. Imagine, a haredi Jew, a Jerusalemite, reciting Kaddish for a clear ideological opponent out of deep appreciation for that deed to his credit."

"Ben-Gurion was not a member of Agudat Yisrael, to put it mildly. He did not study at a yeshiva, nor did he send his sons to study at a yeshiva. But he understood a simple truth: At a time when unity is needed, you do not harm those who study Torah."

Porush charged, "It is very sad that over the past three years, precisely during this period when there were more compelling reasons than ever for unity among our people, some chose to act in the opposite way to Ben-Gurion: to harm Torah students, incite against them, shame them and tear the people apart over such a sensitive issue. It is even sadder to discover today, after an election campaign rife with incitement, that the moment political interests change, suddenly all the rhetoric toward haredim changes for the better."

He said that even if past harsh statements stemmed from narrow political considerations rather than genuine hatred, the damage to Israeli society remained, adding, "The harm and the scars do not fade as quickly as political interests change."