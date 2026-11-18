הושלם תרגיל תדלוק משותף לחילות האוויר של ישראל ויוון

The Israeli and Greek air forces held a joint exercise over Greece on Monday, practicing operational flights and aerial refueling of fighter jets for long-range missions.

The exercise lasted several hours and focused on the ability to refuel fighter jets in flight, allowing them to continue carrying out long-range missions. During the drill, the fighter jets rendezvoused with tanker aircraft, received fuel in midair and continued their operations.

The Israeli Air Force's 120th Squadron, whose primary mission is aerial refueling for long-range flights, took part in the exercise. This capability is a key component of what the air force calls Israel's "long arm".

In addition to practicing refueling, the exercise allowed Israeli and Greek aircrews to gain experience in joint operational activity, exchange knowledge and improve coordination.