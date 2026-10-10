An official delegation on behalf of the Israeli Air Force, led by the Head of the Training Department in the Israeli Air Force, COL A., participated for the first time this week in the international defense and aviation exhibition "Marrakech Airshow" in Morocco.

This is the State of Israel’s first official participation in this event since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The exhibition in Marrakech hosts commanders and senior officials from dozens of air forces from around the world, including from countries in Africa, the Arab world, Europe, as well as from the United States.

The delegation’s participation constitutes another significant step in deepening professional ties and strengthening the trust and mutual appreciation between the Israeli Air Force and the Royal Moroccan Air Force.

As part of the visit, COL A. held a personal meeting with the Commander of the Royal Moroccan Air Force, during which the commanders discussed strengthening strategic ties and continuing cooperation between the air forces.

During his visit to the exhibition this past Thursday, COL A., together with the IDF military Attaché to Morocco, COL Sharon Itach, held a series of professional meetings and visited the Israeli defense industries’ pavilions, with the aim of strengthening defense-technological cooperation.