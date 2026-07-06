תיעוד: הטיסות המסכמות של צוערי קורס טיס 192 צילום: דובר צה"ל

After three years of training conducted during wartime, the Israeli Air Force's graduation ceremony for Flight Course 192 will take place this Thursday, with cadets receiving their officer ranks and pilot wings.

The graduates began their training just months before the October 7 massacre and completed the demanding program throughout the course of the war.

During the conflict, course instructors continued training the next generation of aircrews while simultaneously taking part in intensive operational missions across multiple fronts.

The IDF noted, "The training curriculum was adapted to the evolving operational reality, with operational lessons incorporated into the program in real time."