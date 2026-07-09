IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir delivered an address on Thursday at the graduation of the 192nd Israeli Air Force Pilots Course. In the address, he summed up the IAF's activities during the war, mentioning the various operations, the lessons learned from the October 7th Massacre, and the IDF's preparations for the future.

Zamir opened his remarks, stating that "a clear line of initiative, creativity, professionalism, and heroic courage connects the chapters of exemplary operations of the IDF and the Air Force over the years."

He mentioned the Entebbe hostage rescue operation, the Second Lebanon War, and Operations Rising Lion and Roaring Lion, saying they "are a demonstration of Israel's unique offensive and defensive technological might, a testament to the Israel Air Force's unique ability to reinvent itself against every threat, to turn the impossible into a sophisticated operational plan, and to execute it with remarkable precision at the moment of truth."

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the military obtained its achievements thanks to broad inter-branch collaboration. "Everyone works together for a joint goal." According to Zamir, "It is difficult to describe in words the multi-arena missions conducted by IAF pilots in the skies of the Middle East in the past two and a half years. We struck every arena."

Later in his address, he detailed the IAF's achievements: "We achieved air superiority that allowed us to fly over any area to our choosing. In a surprise attack, we eliminated the leaders of the ayatollah regime, the nuclear officials, the weapons industry, the surface-to-air missile batteries, and the surface-to-surface launchers. We turned the third perimeter into a first perimeter and caused the enemy in Gaza, Beirut, Sanaa, and Tehran to feel the same sense of persecution."

According to Zamir, "At the same time, the IAF also led the aerial defense effort with unprecedented success rates that allowed us to continue to fight. We distanced the existential threats a short time before they became tangible."

He added that "in a unique collaboration between the IDF and the US Military, our ally, the biggest superpower in the world, we flew wing-to-wing... a historic joint combat procedure which led to unprecedented capabilities that proved the IAF's purpose: to be Israel's strategic and multi-arena wing."

Addressing the course graduates, Zamir said, "Dear graduates, today you inherit this proud legacy-to dare, to innovate, to surprise, and to achieve victory."

At the same time, he stressed, "We never forget our point of departure. The failure of October 7 will forever be remembered as a national disaster and a systemic failure. We looked directly at the root causes of the shortcomings throughout the IDF, and we did the same within the Air Force. Without compromise, and with the required humility, we worked to uncover the truth, internalize the lessons, and implement them. As a result, we remain constantly prepared and alert in accordance with the evolving security assessment."

The IDF Chief of Staff noted that "in recent weeks, hundreds of Air Force aircraft have been on immediate takeoff alert," adding, "Even at this moment, we are closely monitoring developments in Iran and Lebanon and are prepared for immediate action. Against anyone who attempts to harm us, we will respond with overwhelming force."

He also addressed the growing integration between the Air Force and ground forces. "A major change that has taken place within the Air Force over the past two and a half years is the deep partnership with the ground forces. Fighter jets and attack helicopters carried out thousands of strikes during the ground campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, providing closer support than ever before to maneuvering forces. 'Sa'ar' helicopters transported troops to the front lines and evacuated wounded soldiers directly from the battlefield."

Zamir also paid tribute to those killed and wounded in the war. "'Even a fist was once an open hand and fingers,' wrote the poet Yehuda Amichai, and we remember that well. We remember the fallen, our finest sons and daughters, who gave their lives in fierce battles. We embrace the bereaved families and stand alongside those wounded in body and spirit, who bear the scars of war. Their memory and heroism are the compass that obligates us to continue, to fight, and to prevail."

Turning to the future of the Air Force, he said, "Graduates of Pilots Course 192, our Air Force is in the midst of a dramatic force-building process, a broad expansion that is being accelerated even under fire. New squadrons are being established, we are acquiring new transport and attack helicopters, and our aerial refueling and intelligence capabilities are being enhanced to ensure Israel's absolute air superiority for generations to come. These aircraft and these capabilities are now waiting for you. I have complete confidence in the skills you have acquired to join the ranks of our aircrews and take to the skies at any hour in defense of the homeland."

Concluding his remarks, he addressed senior IDF commanders and the graduates, quoting from this week's Torah portion: "'He shall not break his word; he shall do according to all that proceeds from his mouth.' There is a connection between a military leader and the words that come from his mouth. Words create obligation, and the command to us is clear: Speak with genuine and pure intent, say little, do much. Let our actions speak for themselves."

He ended with a message to the graduates: "New air warriors, fly with determination, fight with courage, and always remember the justice of our cause, the depth of your responsibility, and the people on the ground for whom you serve as a shield of protection. Soar high, 'knights of the skies, brave and noble,' and always return home safely. Today we salute you with pride and great expectations for what lies ahead."