Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israeli Air Force’s Tel Nof Airbase today (Tuesday), met with pilots and ground crews, and issued a stern warning to terrorist organizations and countries in the region.

“We are operating constantly on all fronts. The day before yesterday, we eliminated the despicable terrorist who kidnapped Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or. We brought them back; we eliminated him. Last night, we eliminated Hamas’ brigade commander in the northern Gaza Strip. He joined his predecessors, whom we also eliminated," Netanyahu said.

He added: “All told, in recent weeks we have eliminated more than 100 terrorists, and that is just in Gaza. Of course, we are also operating in Lebanon. You remember what we did to the Ali Taher Ridge. There have been tremendous achievements, but there are also tremendous pressures, and those pressures are to withdraw, to give up the great achievements attained through the heroism of our fighters. I am not allowing that to happen, and I will not allow it to happen."

Finally, Netanyahu addressed intelligence assessments ahead of the elections in Israel. “We have indications that our enemies will try to attack us ahead of the elections. So from here, from this Air Force base, from the long arm of the State of Israel, I have a message for you: Don’t mess with us, not now and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere and at any time."