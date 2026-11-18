An extensive search that drew public attention over the past day ended with Avraham Yeshayahu Adler, a 39-year-old Bnei Brak resident and father of 10, being found alive but exhausted in an abandoned building in Petah Tikva early Wednesday. Contact with him had been lost on Monday evening.

Teenagers who spotted him at the site alerted emergency teams. ZAKA volunteers from the Sharon region and Petah Tikva reached him and took him to a hospital for medical treatment and examinations.

The disappearance of Adler, a grandson of Ponevezh Yeshiva head Rabbi Chaim Peretz Berman, prompted widespread concern and an immediate response from security and emergency services.

Following his disappearance, his grandfather, Rabbi Berman, spoke with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and police division commanders in an effort to expedite the search. On Tuesday, police issued a public notice saying there was a high likelihood that he was in the Jerusalem area and asking residents to help locate him.

Alongside those initial assessments, the main search effort focused on central Israel. On Tuesday morning, a joint command post led by ZAKA was established in Petah Tikva with local police and family members to coordinate searches on the ground. Hundreds of volunteers and police officers searched the area on foot and in vehicles, using motorcycle patrols, off-road vehicles and drones, with support from a police helicopter.

Intelligence received during the operation directed teams to specific areas of Petah Tikva. Searches continued into the early hours until he was found alive this morning.

ZAKA Special Units Commander Chaim Otmazgin and the organization's Sharon Region Commander Yisrael Godlewski said after the operation, "From the moment we received word that he was missing, we worked with one clear goal, to find him quickly and return him alive to his family. Our volunteers worked with dedication and determination, even in the early hours of the morning, until the moving moment when word came that he had been found alive. It is a great privilege to take part in a mission that ended with a life saved and a man reunited with his family."

ZAKA CEO Zvi Hassid and the organization's operations officer, Yechiel Goldman, who commanded the searches on the ground, thanked the hundreds of volunteers and special units who joined the search over dozens of hours.