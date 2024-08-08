Israel Police investigators suspect that Solomon Abramov, who was extradited to Israel from England last week, was involved in the disappearance of 17-year-old Moishe Kleinerman, Mako reported Thursday.

The investigators believe that Abramov was one of the last people seen with Kleinerman prior to his March 2022 disappearance. Now, the investigation shows that there is a real concern for Kleinerman's life.

Abramov has admitted to spending time with Kleinerman prior to his disappearance, but insists that he does not know what happened to the teen.

"It is true that I was with him a few times in certain areas," he said during the interrogation. "I have no idea what happened to him afterwards. I did not touch him and I did not do anything bad to him. You have got the wrong address."

Abramov left Israel approximately one year ago, a short time after he was first interrogated on suspicion of involvement in the matter. A police source told Mako that he was interrogated under warning but released due to lack of evidence.

"We had information, but it was not yet enough to form well-founded proofs," the source said.

Abramov was later extradited to Israel after police received complaints that he sexually assaulted two 15-year-old boys. Police suspect that he has information which may aid them in locating Kleinerman.

On Wednesday, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment against Abramov in the District Court, for committing indecent acts against young boys.

The Kleinerman family responded: "The family does not know of any development in the investigation. At the same time we trust the police to do their work in the best way possible, and we hope that a shred of information will be found which will solve this mystery, which has not given us rest for two years and three months."