Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman was elected chairman of the Knesset's temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday morning, with eight committee members voting in favor and none opposed.

Immediately after his election, he outlined the committee's planned agenda, topped by the issue of haredi conscription, the conditions of military personnel, and an examination of allegations of foreign interference in elections.

Addressing the conscription bill, Liberman announced that he intended to take up the issue that day, saying, "We will address the conscription bill this afternoon. This is a bill that will have to clear three hurdles."

He said, "This will be the fairest possible law, one that will get past the IDF chief of staff, the Supreme Court, and Rabbi Lando. It can only be a law that gets the military's approval. It will not mean conscription for everyone, but it will be the fairest possible law. That is the formula."

Liberman announced that he would seek to summon the IDF chief of staff, the Mossad director, the Shin Bet director and the police commissioner to appear before the committee, in part to examine coordination between the security agencies and his allegations of attempts to influence the elections.

He said, "There are gaps here between the police and the Shin Bet that are far too wide, unreasonable and illogical. This also applies to foreign interference, mainly referring to the Prime Minister's Office, and attempts to influence the elections."

In his opening remarks, Liberman addressed the committee's tasks and the need to establish subcommittees. He said, "There is no need to elaborate on the committee's importance, and I welcome everyone who has joined. There are many issues on the agenda. We will discuss the special situation on the home front today. We must urgently establish an intelligence subcommittee, as well as a joint committee on the defense budget. These matters cannot wait."

He added, "I ask that we place an emphasis on military personnel, on the conditions of IDF soldiers in compulsory service, the reserves and career service. Since we do not have a personnel subcommittee, we will maintain continuity through the full committee. This is the central issue. As for the plans, I do not understand where the IDF's multiyear plan stands, and it must be at the center of the discussions."

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to Liberman's intention to summon the heads of the security establishment, saying, "I will not allow Avigdor Liberman to turn the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee into a stage for a political circus and a tool for attacking the IDF and the government."

He added, "As defense minister, responsible for approving requests to summon IDF representatives to the committee, I will approve such requests solely on substantive and professional grounds, following prior clarification and coordination, for the purpose of providing updates in the appropriate forums and exercising the requisite parliamentary oversight of the activities of the IDF and the government, exactly as was the case with outgoing Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Boaz Bismuth."