Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and former minister Ayelet Shaked met in recent days and remain in regular contact.

According to Channel 12 News, Liberman is seeking to form a government that includes the haredi parties, while Shaked is believed to prefer a broad unity government.

Both declined to comment on the details of the meeting or the content of their conversations.

Shaked did not run in the recent elections. In a personal statement announcing her decision, Shaked said she had hoped the political system would change after the October 7th massacre.

"Unfortunately, it seems that even in the upcoming elections, the political system is converging on the same patterns of campaigning and boycotts-two blocs that, in my view, are dismantling the state," she wrote. "As a mother of a son who is an officer and a daughter who is enlisting for meaningful service, it saddens me to think about what will happen here if we are dragged into consecutive rounds of elections. Our brave children deserve more."

"I think and believe that a broad, cross-bloc government is necessary, but it seems that such a government is not possible under the current electoral system," she wrote. "With pain, I say that I did not see a realistic way to represent you properly. If there had been one, I would have said, ‘Here I am.’"