Yoaz Hendel and Itamar Ben-Gvir slam opposition bloc over reported talks to bring haredi parties into government

A political firestorm has erupted following reports of advanced talks within the opposition bloc to bring the haredi parties into a future government, amid reports that Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman may be willing to lift his veto on such a move.

One of the most outspoken critics of the reported negotiations was Reservists Party chairman Yoaz Hendel, who issued a scathing statement condemning the talks.

"Shame on you. After the hardest war we have ever known, you are negotiating over the security of the country. If you are selling out all your values just to form a government, how are you any different from the current coalition?" Hendel asked.

Hendel warned of the consequences the move could have for those serving in the military, noting that "we are still thinning out our forces in Gaza because of a shortage of soldiers, and we are still being called up for endless rounds of reserve duty."

He ended his statement with a clear warning: "We will not let you get away with this."

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also launched a fierce attack on the leaders of the opposition bloc, particularly those who voted for Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman.

"Those of you who voted for Bennett or Liberman apparently didn't even have to wait a few days to discover that a crook is a crook and a hypocrite is a hypocrite," Ben-Gvir declared.

He accused the two politicians of abandoning their central campaign promises regarding the "Servants' Alliance" and mandatory military enlistment for haredim. He also claimed that the proposals currently under discussion would grant haredim far broader exemptions from military service than those put forward during previous terms of government.

Ben-Gvir further accused opposition leaders of being willing to rely on Arab parties to form a government, contrary to their pre-election declarations.

He concluded with an appeal to voters: "So the next time you head to the ballot box, remember who is a hypocrite, who is a crook, and who tells the truth."