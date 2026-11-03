Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman called Tuesday for the formation of a stable government without the Arab parties, appearing to soften his previous stance on potential coalition partners. In a social media post, Liberman said Israel must avoid another election and argued that the current political situation offered sufficient room to establish a functioning government without the UAL and the Joint List.

"We must prevent another election. In the current political situation, there is enough room to maneuver, and with the right approach, a functioning and stable government can be formed quickly without the UAL and the Joint List," he wrote.

His comments attracted attention because they appeared to leave open possibilities that he had explicitly rejected just days earlier, including cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the haredi parties. Nevertheless, over the weekend, Liberman reaffirmed that all his pre-election commitments regarding coalition partners remained in force.

"As you know, my word is my word, and everything I said before the election remains valid afterward. We will not sit with Bibi or Tibi, with Goldknopf or Deri. Not with Yasser Hujirat or with the other supporters of terrorism. Neither directly nor indirectly," he declared.

At the time, Liberman also made clear that he would only consider joining a government composed exclusively of Zionist parties, including Likud without Netanyahu.

Beyond the question of coalition partners, Liberman has outlined two central conditions for joining the next government: establishing a state commission of inquiry and advancing legislation requiring universal military conscription. He has insisted that both issues must be placed at the top of the government's agenda, warning that any coalition unwilling to prioritize them would not be an option for Yisrael Beytenu.