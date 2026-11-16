IDF Central Command engineering forces blocked the access route toward Area A for Jewish families who purchased homes near Jericho, Walla! reported.

The move was intended to prevent the families from traveling on roads where they are prohibited from driving and face a high risk of terrorist attacks.

Earlier this month, 13 Jewish families moved into eight buildings on the outskirts of Jericho in Area C without prior coordination with or approval from the IDF. The Civil Administration became involved after the families moved in and is now reviewing the legality of the purchases and the still-unresolved ownership claims.

Central Command determined that there were no security grounds requiring an immediate evacuation. However, Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth adopted a policy of providing limited security to avoid rewarding a unilateral move.

As part of this policy, the IDF reinforced a nearby post from a small team to an infantry squad, collected IDF-issued weapons from the residents, and stepped up intelligence gathering in the area over concerns about terrorist attacks. Bluth also ordered troops to prevent anyone from taking over buildings vacated by two nearby Bedouin families who had left out of concern that tensions would escalate.

In the first few days after the families moved in, while the situation was still being assessed, IDF troops escorted civilians on a few occasions. The escorts ended several days later. A Central Command official stressed that residents are provided with neither personal security nor escorts and that entry into Area A is strictly prohibited.

The official said the site is accessible only from Area C via a Border Police firing zone, and that residents are responsible for coordinating entry and exit through the zone in advance.

The issue puts Bluth in a difficult position. Evicting the families could draw sharp criticism from the right, while allowing them to stay could legitimize a move made without his knowledge, encourage similar actions elsewhere in Judea and Samaria, and draw international pressure. A decision has been deferred because of the issue’s political sensitivity as efforts to form a government continue.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit told Walla!, "This is illegal construction in Area C. Some of the buildings are subject to enforcement proceedings and demolition orders, and enforcement will continue regardless of who lives there. Entry into Area A is strictly prohibited. Access to the site is permitted only through a Border Police firing zone and must be coordinated with the Border Police. The Civil Administration is continuing to review the purchase process."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has arrested those who it suspects were involved in selling the homes to the Jewish families.