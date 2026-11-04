A secret property acquisition operation in the Jericho area was revealed on Wednesday, as Jewish families moved into eight homes purchased in the area.

The operation involved transactions to purchase the eight houses, alongside preparations to accommodate the families and provide security for them. The move was kept secret until the moment the families entered the properties, with teams responsible for the move-in and security making advance preparations for the operation, which culminated on Wednesday.

According to those leading the initiative, the eight houses are located on state land within the jurisdiction of the Binyamin Regional Council. Some are situated on the outskirts of Jericho, near the archaeological site of the Hasmonean Palaces and below the Hasmonean Palaces Farm.

The organizers emphasized that the homes were purchased at full price and that the transactions are supported by ownership documents.