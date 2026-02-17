In two separate operations conducted in the city of Jericho, security forces arrested a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS, suspected of planning a terror attack. The operation was carried out by Mista'arvim soldiers from the Jerusalem Border Police and IDF forces, with coordination from the Shin Bet.

Last week, fighters from the 'Lavi Battalion' arrested three members of the terror cell in Jericho, part of the Jordan Valley Brigade. According to security officials, the terrorists were working to advance terrorist activities and were planning to carry out an attack.

In another operation carried out last night, Mista'arvim soldiers from the Jerusalem Border Police, under Shin Bet intelligence guidance, arrested another member of the cell in Jericho.

The arrested terrorists were transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet. Security forces emphasized that they will continue to operate in defense and offense to ensure the safety of the residents.