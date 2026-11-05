Sarah Boyarsky, one of the settlers who moved into newly purchased homes in Jericho on Wednesday, described the excitement surrounding the move and the families' first night in the city in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

"This is a historic event," Boyarsky said, describing the atmosphere among the new residents as they began settling into their homes. The families spent their first night unpacking and getting organized. Although much work remains, they are beginning to establish themselves in the city.

"And thank God, we are here," she added.

Asked about their relationship with Jericho's longtime residents, Boyarsky replied, "We haven't checked." She instead described the support and enthusiasm of Israelis arriving from across the country to witness the development and help the families.

"The people of Israel are flocking here to see the historic miracle taking place here. People are coming from far away and want to be part of it, arranging for cakes. The people of Israel are excited about this moment," she said.

The Boyarskys have five children, all of whom accompanied their parents to Jericho. However, their stay is temporary, with the family serving as interim residents until a permanent family takes over the home.

"We are here until a family moves in permanently. We don't know whether that will be in a week, two weeks or a month. We'll stay as long as needed and organize ourselves accordingly," Boyarsky explained.

The children range in age from one year old to fourth grade, and there are currently no local educational frameworks available for them.

"If necessary, we'll see where we can send them. Right now, there is no school," she said.

The family moved to Jericho from Merom Yehuda, near Kiryat Arba. Their children are accustomed to living in tents, making the stone houses in Jericho something of an upgrade. According to Boyarsky, the children are already looking forward to their next mission.

"The children are waiting for the next time and asking what the next time will be," she said.

The move was organized under tight secrecy, with the destination concealed even from the families themselves until shortly before their arrival.

"We, the families, didn't know it was Jericho. They asked us whether we wanted to be part of something significant, a major and amazing settlement initiative that would happen in the coming weeks. They said they would update us a day or two beforehand," Boyarsky recounted.

"They didn't tell us it was in Jericho, and they didn't say when. A day and a half beforehand, they told us it would be on Wednesday, God willing, and that they would let us know where. On Wednesday morning, they sent us a meeting location, and only when we gathered did they tell us we were going into Jericho. Then you could feel the excitement in the air."

Addressing security concerns, Boyarsky said the families felt protected by the military and their own armed personnel.

"We are prepared here. The army is with us, providing protection. We have armed people of our own. Overall, Jericho is not a particularly hostile city," she said.

She also expressed confidence that permanent residents would be found quickly, pointing to the large number of families already interested in moving into the homes.

"So many families are reaching out and want to come. Suitable families will be found very quickly," she said when asked what would happen if no replacement family were found.

Once a permanent family takes over their home, the Boyarskys plan to return to Merom Yehuda, where they will wait for their next assignment.

"We'll return until the next mission, God willing," she said, suggesting that future settlement initiatives could take place in Halhul, Nablus, Lebanon or Syria.

For now, more than eight families are staying in the homes, with several families sharing each residence. The arrangement has created a communal atmosphere, with residents sharing meals and helping one another.

"We made pasta in one house, and we call everyone to let them know they can come and eat," Boyarsky said, adding that some of the families had not known one another before arriving in Jericho.