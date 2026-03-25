Due to ongoing security tensions, a longstanding annual ceremony marking the Israelites’ crossing of the Jordan River will not take place this year, organizers announced. The event, held for the past eight years, commemorates the biblical moment at the end of forty years of wandering in the desert.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Uzi Dayan, chairman of the Association of Friends of the Jordan Valley, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the significance of the ceremony and the unusual decision to suspend it.

Dayan described a sense of loss over the cancellation of the gathering, which typically draws large crowds to the Ma'abarot HaYarden historical site. From there, the ceremony is broadcast to audiences worldwide. He also noted the long-standing debate over the site’s Hebrew name, which some sought to change from “Qasr al-Yahud" to the Hebrew “Ma'abarot HaYarden."

According to Dayan, the site holds unique historical importance. While it is visited by Muslims and Christians throughout the year, he emphasized that it is widely acknowledged as originally tied to the Jewish people. “This is not just a crossing on the way to a town," he said. “On this day we became a people. Before that we were a nation with a promise, but only upon entering our land did we become a people."

The ceremony is traditionally held on the 10th of Nisan, the date associated with the biblical crossing. Despite its proximity to Passover preparations, Dayan cited the teaching of Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, who famously said that the dirt of the road is not leavened that would need to be removed ahead of Passover.

The gathering is guided by the motto “go out and learn," encouraging participants to connect with history beyond the classroom. Attendees typically include individuals with strong ties to Jewish heritage and a passion for exploring the Land of Israel. The day usually features guided tours around Jericho and the Jordan Valley, study sessions, and the main ceremony itself.

If the 10th of Nisan falls on Shabbat, as it does this year, the event is usually moved earlier, accompanied by a special musical prayer service.

Although the tradition continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic under restricted conditions, this year’s security situation has forced a full-scale cancellation. Organizers considered alternative formats, including hosting the event at the Knesset or broadcasting a televised program, but both options were ruled out due to safety concerns and the risk of disruptions from ongoing incidents.

Instead, a small, private gathering will be held at Beit Hogla, with a limited broadcast planned for this Sunday. Organizers expressed hope that the full public ceremony will resume next year.