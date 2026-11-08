US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had offered UFC CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary, although a source familiar with the matter said White had turned down the proposal, CNN reported.

The unusual offer came as Trump continued searching for a replacement following the departure of Karoline Leavitt and the dismissal of her successor, Katie Zacharia, after just five days in the position.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The President also suggested that White bring “assistants" to the White House, naming six UFC fighters and sharing their photographs.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" Trump added.

One White House aide described the announcement as a joke, while a person familiar with the situation told CNN that White had declined the offer.

The episode highlighted Trump's difficulties in filling one of the administration's most prominent communications positions, particularly as Democrats prepare to use their newly won congressional majorities to investigate the White House.

Zacharia's tenure ended after a single contentious press briefing , making her five-day service the shortest for a White House press secretary in US history.

Her predecessor, Leavitt, stepped down in August after approximately 18 months in the role, citing a desire to spend more time with her young family. Earlier this month, she joined Fox News as a contributor.

White, meanwhile, has maintained a close political relationship with Trump for years. The UFC executive appeared at the last three Republican National Conventions and played a prominent role in the Republican Party's efforts to attract younger male voters during Trump's successful campaign to return to the presidency.

That relationship was further highlighted this summer when Trump hosted a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

The search for a new press secretary comes amid broader changes to Trump's senior White House staff.

On Friday, the President announced that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles would leave her position and move to his political operation.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser known for his hardline positions and loyalty to Trump, was named as her replacement and is scheduled to assume the chief of staff role Monday.