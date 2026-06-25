An official correspondence obtained by CNN on Wednesday reveals that the Trump administration has submitted an emergency appeal to Congress for $87.6 billion.

The supplemental funds are intended to restock assets drained during the conflict with Iran, as well as finance various rebuilding initiatives located within Washington, DC.

The Defense Department accounts for the lion's share of this proposal, putting forward a request exceeding $67.1 billion to offset operational expenditures stemming from the war in Iran. Prior to this official appeal, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in a series of preparatory sessions with congressional representatives.

A variety of other federal bodies are also lobbying lawmakers for additional cash injections tied to the geopolitical fallout. This includes a $2 billion allocation designated specifically for the Coast Guard under the Department of Homeland Security, a $40 million provision for the Department of Justice, and a classified $90 million procurement for the Department of Energy regarding deployment activities in Iran.

Delivered by the Office of Management and Budget directly to House Speaker Mike Johnson, this formal submission serves as a critical indicator that will gauge the depth of Republican backing for the military campaign.

News of the request came a day after the Republican-controlled US Senate passed a legislative measure aimed at stopping American military operations against Iran.

The concurrent resolution cleared the chamber in a tight 50-48 vote, following its approval by the House of Representatives earlier in the month.

However, the fiscal blueprint extends far beyond warfare expenditures, noted CNN.

An allotment of $500 million is being sought by the Department of the Interior to fund the National Park Service's construction pipeline, aiming to rehabilitate the World War II Memorial alongside the Seawall. Furthermore, the Department of Agriculture wants $11 billion to deliver financial relief to farmers and agricultural operators hit hard by severe winter weather systems.

Alongside these economic provisions, the White House is pressing Congress for regulatory adjustments, notably a permanent authorization permitting the year-round retail distribution of E15, an ethanol-fuel blend.