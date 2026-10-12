US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Katie Zacharia , his newly appointed White House press secretary, will officially assume her position on Monday and hold her first news conference the following morning.

"I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House," Trump wrote.

He added, "Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job!"

The announcement comes two days after Trump formally named Zacharia as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down as White House press secretary at the end of August.

In announcing the appointment Friday, Trump highlighted Zacharia's professional background, her involvement in his previous election campaigns and her longstanding support for his political movement.

"It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia. Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding! A native of California, Katie previously served as Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security. Katie is a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax. She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7. She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA! I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration. Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary. Good luck Katie!"

Zacharia previously worked as a senior communications adviser to Truth Social, the social media platform operated by Trump Media & Technology Group.

A California native and attorney, she graduated from Pepperdine University and Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. She has also appeared as a political commentator on Fox News and Newsmax.

Earlier in her career, Zacharia served as a spokesperson and deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, leaving the department in March.

She also participated in Trump's election campaigns, working in key swing states.

Zacharia replaces Leavitt, whose departure Trump announced in mid-August. At the time, the president said Leavitt had chosen to step away from her White House responsibilities to spend more time with her family.

Trump described Leavitt as “one of my most trusted aides", explaining that she “will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!"