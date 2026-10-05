Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News Channel as an on-air contributor beginning November 1, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Monday.

Leavitt, 29, will appear across Fox News programming and provide political commentary. She served as White House press secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration from January 2025 until August 2026.

Scott said Leavitt’s experience both in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail would provide viewers with insight into the current political environment.

Leavitt said she was grateful to formally join FOX News Media and looked forward to offering viewers the perspective she gained while serving as White House press secretary.

Before joining the White House, Leavitt served as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc. and later worked on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. She subsequently became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary.

During her tenure, Leavitt regularly conducted briefings with the White House press corps and spoke on behalf of the administration on domestic and foreign policy matters.

Leavitt announced in August that she was leaving her White House position, saying the decision followed difficulties balancing the demands of the role with raising her two young children.

She also served during Trump’s first administration as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary. In 2022, she was the Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and previously worked as communications director for then-House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Leavitt graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2019 with a degree in politics and communication. She also interned at Fox News during the 2016 presidential election.

She lives in New Hampshire with her husband, Nick, and their two children.