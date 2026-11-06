US President Donald Trump announced Friday that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles would leave her position and be replaced by Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, following the Republican Party's defeat in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The leadership change, which will take effect Monday, November 9, comes amid mounting criticism of the administration after Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," Trump announced on Truth Social.

He added, "Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff - She has done a great job!"

Wiles confirmed her departure in a post on X, saying Friday would be her final day as White House chief of staff.

“Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First," she wrote.

“More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will."

According to CBS News, which cited a US official, Wiles submitted her resignation to Trump on Thursday evening.

Her departure followed public demands from several prominent Republican figures for changes to the White House leadership in response to the election results.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon called Friday for Wiles and other political advisers to be dismissed.

“I think that you have to look to people like Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, and the political consultants that are there … because of the results, they should be removed and removed immediately," Bannon told British journalist Steven Edginton.

Former Trump administration staffer Caroline Sunshine had similarly urged Wiles to step aside during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.

“Susie Wiles needs to resign," Sunshine told host Jesse Watters. “She needs to offer her resignation to the president before he has to ask for it. Her campaign skills have not translated into governing. Susie was behind the historic win in 2024, and she deserved credit for it and got the top job for it."

The White House shakeup also followed a public assessment by Vice President JD Vance , who argued Wednesday that the war with Iran had contributed to the Republican defeat. In a lengthy social media statement, Vance pointed to dissatisfaction among Republican voters over the administration's Israel policy and its handling of economic messaging.

Asked later Wednesday about Vance's remarks, Trump said he agreed with the Vice President's analysis while defending the military campaign against Iran.

"I thought it was good. I knew that when I went in. We stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, and they'll never have a nuclear weapon," Trump stated.

The President maintained that the military operation had been necessary despite its political consequences.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again, because long term it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)