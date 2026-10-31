MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) sent a message to Yashar! chairman Gadi Eisenkot during an appearance on the "Meet the Press" program, clarifying that his party does not intend to join the government.

However, Tibi expressed willingness to support efforts to replace the Knesset Speaker, saying: "We want to make things easier. We will not be part of the government. We will support replacing the Knesset Speaker."

Earlier this week, reports said that the anti-Netanyahu bloc is discussing the possibility of replacing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as early as the swearing-in of the new Knesset, even if they fail to secure a majority to form a government.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Eisenkot met "Together" party MK Yair Lapid to discuss the election results and coordinated their next steps. The two also stressed their shared commitment to fulfilling the will of their voters.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc won just 48 Knesset seats, while the current coalition bloc holds 53 Knesset seats - exactly the opposite of what most polls were projecting.

With the exception of Democrats chair MK Yair Golan, all of the anti-Netanyahu bloc has promised not to rely on the Arab parties to form a government, effectively leaving the bloc a full 13 seats short of a majority, while the coalition partners are just eight seats short of a majority.