Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot announced Saturday evening that he intends to act immediately to translate the parliamentary majority into a new government, calling for a broad, Zionist, and statesmanlike coalition based on national consensus. He outlined his priorities for the next government and presented four principles that he said would serve as the foundation for potential coalition partners.

"I intend to act immediately to realize the clear parliamentary majority, for the benefit of all Israeli citizens," Eisenkot declared.

Among the measures he intends to advance are the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, mandatory service for all Israeli citizens, increasing the number of people serving in the IDF, and strengthening the country's military and national service frameworks. He also called for improved compensation and recognition for those who serve.

Eisenkot additionally pledged to repeal what he described as the laws of the "judicial coup," referring to legislation associated with the previous government's judicial reform efforts.

"Do not let anyone mislead you: In the State of Israel, it is the Knesset that places its trust in the government, not the other way around," he said.

Eisenkot said his election campaign had been built around the goal of establishing a broad national unity government that would bring about reconciliation and fundamentally change Israel's direction. He presented four principles that he expects potential coalition partners to accept.

The first is recognition of Israel as a Jewish, democratic, liberal, and egalitarian state. The second is a commitment to the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence. The third is mandatory service for all citizens, whether through military, national, or civilian service. The fourth principle is recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization and a commitment to destroying its military and governing capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

Eisenkot said these principles would form the basis for expanding the political partnership and establishing a government capable of changing the country's course. "On the basis of these principles, I intend to establish a Zionist and statesmanlike government, as broad as possible," he said, adding that he would coordinate with his political partners to expand the coalition and improve Israel's domestic and international standing.

He emphasized that the invitation to join the proposed government would not be limited to any particular political faction. "Any Knesset member willing to sign these principles is a potential partner in establishing a new and better government for Israel. The door of the government we establish will be open to every elected official who accepts these principles and is prepared to rise to the occasion."