The anti-Netanyahu bloc is considering the possibility of holding direct elections for prime minister in an attempt to resolve the political deadlock, journalist Michael Hauser Tov reported on Channel 12's Ulpan Shishi program.

According to the report, senior figures in the bloc confirmed that the proposal is under discussion, in an effort to find ways of forming a government that would not depend on the support of the Arab parties.

The idea, referred to within the bloc as the "Netanyahu 2021 Model," is based on a proposal promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the 2021 Knesset elections, which ended without a clear majority for either political bloc.

Under the proposed framework, Israelis would vote directly for prime minister, and the winning candidate would automatically be able to form a government without needing the support of 61 Knesset members.

The proposal is currently only one of several alternatives being examined by the "bloc of change." No decision has been made to pursue it, and it remains unclear whether a political agreement can be reached to implement the plan.