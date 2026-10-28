The anti-Netanyahu bloc is considering a new political initiative following initial results of Israel's 26th Knesset elections.

Leaders of the bloc are discussing the possibility of replacing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as early as the swearing-in of the new Knesset, even if they fail to secure a majority to form a government.

The opposition bloc is working to reach an agreement on a joint candidate for Knesset Speaker, seeking to take advantage of the emerging balance of power in the Knesset and gain influence over parliamentary proceedings.

The move could allow the opposition bloc to influence the parliamentary agenda and advance certain legislative initiatives, even without forming a government of its own.

However, electing a Knesset Speaker does not, in itself, provide full control over the legislative process, which also depends on the composition of parliamentary committees and the majority in the Knesset plenum.

One of the main obstacles to the initiative is the potential need for support from the Arab parties to secure a majority for an agreed-upon candidate. Such cooperation could expose some of the bloc's leaders to criticism from the public, after they promised ahead of the elections not to rely on the Arab parties.