Two days before the October 7 massacre, on October 5, 2023, Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas' military wing, signed the operational order for the attack on Israel following a six-hour command meeting, Al Jazeera revealed in its investigative program "The Hidden Is Greater."

According to the document presented by Al Jazeera, the attack was scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m., the exact time Hamas launched its assault on communities in southern Israel.

Alongside the documents, Al Jazeera released rare archival footage of Deif and senior commanders of Hamas' military wing, some from tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip and others from meetings held in preparation for the massacre.

In one video from the war, Deif is seen walking through a tunnel wearing a cap and speaking with people accompanying him.

Additional footage shows senior Hamas officials gathering for underground command meetings. In one segment, they are seen congratulating each other before praying together inside a tunnel.

Among those identified in the program were Deif's deputy Marwan Issa, Mohammed Sinwar, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Raed Saad, Ahmed Randour, and Rafa'a Salama.

One of the most notable recordings shows Deif inside Hamas' operations room, examining models of Israeli tanks and discussing battle plans with brigade commanders.

The footage offers a glimpse into how the terrorist organization's military leadership conducted its command discussions ahead of the attack and how senior officials used the tunnel network for meetings and operational planning.

In another recording, Deif appears alongside late Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to a rocket manufacturing workshop.

Al Jazeera also broadcast a recording of a conversation between Deif and Sinwar, which the network claims took place following Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021.

In addition to the footage, Al Jazeera presented another document that it claims records a meeting of Hamas' senior command in February 2023, approximately eight months before the October 7 attack.

According to the program, the decision to begin preparations for the attack on Israel was made during that meeting.

The second document, dated October 5, 2023, was presented as the final operational order, signed by Deif following a lengthy six-hour command meeting. The document specified the exact date and time for the attack to begin: October 7, 2023, at 6:30 a.m.