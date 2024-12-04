A Palestinian Arab source in the Gaza Strip told Kan News on Wednesday that Hamas has managed to locate the body of the head of Hamas's militant wing Mohammed Deif under the ruins from the strike that killed him in the al-Mawasi area in July.

According to the source, the terror organization has already covertly buried the terrorist in a secret location without announcing it publicly. Hamas believes that if Israel learns of the location of Deif's grave, the IDF will exhume him and take his body as a bargaining chip in a hostage deal.

Another reason for Hamas's secrecy, according to the source, is that the organization has yet to officially announce Deif's death, "Out of fear that the knowledge of the Hamas militant wing's spiritual leader will break the morale of the operatives fighting in Gaza."