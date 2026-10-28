The Ashkenazi-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party has set strict conditions ahead of the expected coalition negotiations, despite the fact that not all votes have been counted yet.

The party emphasizes that legislation regulating the status of yeshiva students and their exemption from military service will be a non-negotiable prerequisite for joining any future government, regardless of which candidate is tasked with forming it.

A report published Wednesday morning in the haredi newspaper Hamevaser stressed that the commitment included in the joint electoral agreement between UTJ's Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah factions remains in force and has now taken on renewed significance.

Party officials attribute their firm position to the difficult period experienced by the haredi community, which has included enforcement measures, arrests of yeshiva students, and financial sanctions. They emphasize that this time, they will not settle for vague promises regarding future legislation.

The internal agreement between the two factions establishes three binding conditions that will guide UTJ's Knesset members during coalition negotiations.

First, the party will demand legislation granting a full exemption from military service to every yeshiva student whose full-time occupation is Torah study, without criminal or financial sanctions.

Second, UTJ will refuse to support coalition-sponsored legislation until the military draft exemption law has been fully legislated, with exceptions only for specific bills explicitly approved by the party's senior Torah scholars.

Third, the party's representatives will not serve as ministers, deputy ministers, or chairmen of Knesset committees until the legislation has been formally approved.