The Central Elections Committee announced that the first official results of the elections for the 26th Knesset have begun to be released.

The results will be updated as votes are counted and verified. The committee emphasized that the figures are preliminary and partial and may change.

According to the partial official results updated at 4:38 a.m., with approximately 28.2% of the votes counted, the current coalition holds 59 seats, while the change bloc receives 46. The Joint List rises to 11 seats, and Ra'am crosses the electoral threshold with 3.67% of the vote, giving it four seats.

In the distribution of seats, Likud leads with 29, followed by Yashar with 20, while the Joint List and Together each receive 11. United Torah Judaism wins nine seats, Yisrael Beytenu receives eight, and Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Shas, and the joint Religious Zionism-Zehut list each receive seven.

The Reservists-Economic Party remains below the electoral threshold with 2.72% of the vote, as does Amcha Yisrael with 1.79%.

The final voter turnout in the elections for the 26th Knesset stands at 77.7%, according to figures released Tuesday evening.

This marks Israel's highest voter turnout since 1999, an increase of 7.1 percentage points compared to the 2022 elections for the 25th Knesset.

Voter turnout among Arab Israelis reached 80%, reflecting particularly high participation in the election.