The Central Elections Committee announced early Thursday morning that counting of the double-envelope ballots began at 1:00 a.m., following the completion of the required intake, scanning, and verification procedures.

Double-envelope ballots are used in Israeli elections by voters who are unable to cast their ballots at their designated polling stations, including IDF soldiers, hospital patients, prisoners, diplomats stationed abroad, and voters with mobility disabilities who use specially accessible polling stations.

Under the procedure, voters place their ballots in a regular envelope, which is then inserted into a second envelope bearing their identifying information. The Central Elections Committee verifies that each voter has not already voted elsewhere. Once verification is complete, the inner envelopes are removed from the outer envelopes and mixed together to ensure that voters' identities cannot be linked to their votes. The ballots are then transferred to the counting facility in the Knesset parking lot.

Meanwhile, the committee reported that the processing of results from regular polling stations was continuing. As of 1:00 a.m., results had been received from 11,712 of the 12,018 regular polling stations, where 5,126,759 voters cast their ballots. The remaining polling stations were undergoing routine verification procedures.

According to the partial official results updated at 1:18 a.m., with approximately 90.4% of the votes counted, the distribution of seats remained unchanged from the previous update. The current coalition stood at 53 seats, the opposition bloc at 48, and the Arab parties at 19.

Likud continued to lead with 26 seats, followed by Yashar with 21. The Joint List and Together each stood at 12 seats, the Democrats at eight, while Ra'am, Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, and Shas each stood at seven. The joint Religious Zionist Party-Zehut list stood at six seats.

The Reservists-Economic Party remained below the electoral threshold with 2.63% of the vote, as did Amcha Yisrael with 1.6%.