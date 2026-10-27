The release of the exit polls in the Knesset elections on Tuesday evening sparked enthusiastic reactions from opposition party leaders, who were quick to declare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defeated and call for the formation of an alternative government.

Meanwhile, coalition leaders have remained relatively silent, with the notable exception of Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, who warned against forming a government with the Arab parties.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot described the exit poll results as a vote of no confidence in the current government.

"The initial exit poll results indicate a complete lack of confidence in Netanyahu and the October 7 government, both among the Zionist majority and among the majority of Israeli citizens," Eisenkot said.

"If these are the final results, this is a victory for Israel's responsible, Zionist majority," he added.

Eisenkot made clear that he intends to move quickly to establish a new government: "I will act immediately to implement the will of the people, replace the Netanyahu government, and establish a Zionist government committed to military enlistment as soon as possible."

Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid also welcomed the exit poll results, portraying them as a major defeat for the coalition bloc.

"Make no mistake: Netanyahu's bloc suffered a crushing defeat. This is a complete collapse, and the public told them to go home," Lapid said.

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan declared that the exit polls presented the opposition with an opportunity to replace the government.

"The public has spoken. It has fired the Netanyahu government. We have been given a historic opportunity to establish a genuine government of change in Israel, and we have no intention of giving it up," Golan said.

He added that the results also represented an achievement for the activists and voters who had supported the opposition's efforts in recent years.

"We represent an enormous public that has fought in the streets for four years, joined the party, and gone out to persuade voters. We will do everything we can to ensure that such a government is formed."

Golan called on his political partners to cooperate in establishing the next government.

"We are ready to work with all our partners, bridge the differences, and take responsibility. The public has spoken. Now it is our turn to do the work."

MK Naama Lazimi of the Democrats also described the results as a public vote of no confidence in the government.

"According to the results so far, Netanyahu's bloc has lost nearly 20 seats. The public has thrown out the government of Qatar, draft evasion, and abandonment," Lazimi said.

"Now is the time for political courage and for carrying out the voters' will. The State of Israel and its citizens need change and renewal," she added.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar of Likud warned opposition leaders against attempting to form a government dependent on the Arab parties.

"If Eisenkot, Liberman, and Bennett try to form a government with the Arab parties, it will be their political downfall within a very short time," Zohar said.

"The public will neither forgive nor forget," he added.

The reactions followed exit polls by Channel 12 News, Channel 13 News, and Kan 11 News that projected just 50 seats for Netanyahu's bloc, while Channel 14's exit poll projected 60 seats for the right-wing bloc.

Despite the opposition's declarations of victory, neither bloc currently holds the 61 seats required to form a government. The political picture could still change as vote counting continues and the official results are released.