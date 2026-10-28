Brig. Gen. (res.) Erez Wiener, chairman of the Bithonistim movement, criticized Gadi Eisenkot for urging security officials to resist political pressure following the release of election exit polls, warning that his remarks could project weakness to Israel’s enemies. Wiener took issue with Eisenkot’s remarks, in which the former IDF chief of staff described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a caretaker leader lacking a mandate and warned security officials against allowing national security to be used for political purposes.

“It's an unfortunate statement whose purpose I cannot understand," Wiener told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

“Netanyahu is the prime minister, Israel Katz is the defense minister, and the Israeli government is the Israeli government," Wiener said. “As long as they are in power, they are authorized to issue instructions and take the necessary action. If tomorrow Iran wants to attack us, or Hezbollah wants to attack us, and a decision must be made about whether to launch a preemptive strike or activate various military capabilities, will the chief of staff base his considerations on election politics? Will the chief of staff call Eisenkot and ask him for backing? I do not understand this statement, or the conduct we have seen since the exit polls were published."

Wiener argued that Eisenkot should have waited until the vote count was completed. “You cannot speak about putting Israel’s security first and about an alliance among those who serve, while simultaneously engaging in this kind of rhetoric," he said. Wiener added that he had heard similar statements from political leaders throughout the war and in the period preceding it. He said he did not believe such comments were changing the conduct of the military leadership, but warned that the rhetoric itself could damage Israel’s deterrence.

“I believe this is a reckless statement that projects a weakness to our enemies that must not be projected, especially at this time, when we have achieved enormous successes and face very significant challenges," Wiener said.

He argued that Israel must continue to demonstrate confidence and a willingness to use force when necessary, warning that failing to do so could return the country to the circumstances that preceded the October 7th massacre. Wiener said Israel’s enemies, led by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, had previously been emboldened by what they perceived as Israeli weakness and by public statements questioning the military’s capabilities.

Addressing the broader question of former military commanders entering politics, Wiener argued that the problem was not necessarily Eisenkot’s military background, but rather the increasingly confrontational nature of Israeli politics. He accused opponents of Netanyahu of engaging in a prolonged political struggle in which, in his view, smears, threats and fabricated claims had become acceptable tactics. Wiener also argued that the skills required of a military commander do not automatically translate into political leadership.

“There is a reason generals around the Western world do not go into politics," he said, contending that political leaders must build alliances, coordinate with others and compromise to achieve their goals. He cited former military figures including Shaul Mofaz, Moshe Ya’alon, Benny Gantz and Eisenkot as examples of commanders whose political careers, in his assessment, had struggled to meet the demands of civilian politics.

“Officers can enter politics, but they need to go through a process of getting to know and understand civil society and the political system," Wiener said. “They should not immediately jump into positions such as prime minister or senior minister."