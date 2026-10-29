Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg has instructed Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director David Zini to investigate suspicions of foreign interference in Israel's elections.

The suspicons surround suspected foreign funding of a campaign intended to influence the results of Israel's elections.

According to the information provided, the suspicions involve large sums of money allegedly transferred by Arab entities to increase voter turnout in the Arab sector through illegal means.

The Arab sector saw unusually high voter turnout on Tuesday, resulting in an increase of five or more Knesset seats for the Joint List and Ra'am (United Arab List).

During the elections, three residents of the Negev were arrested on suspicion of attempting to bribe voters by distributing money in exchange for votes for Ra'am.

The three suspects, residents of Segev Shalom and Ar'ara Banegev areas, are suspected involvement in preparing cash intended for distribution to voters in an effort to influence their votes in the elections.

As part of the investigation, police searched the suspects' homes and discovered large amounts of cash held in envelopes.

Officers also seized ballot slips and additional evidence that police believe may be connected to the suspected offenses. The suspects were detained for questioning.