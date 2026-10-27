The exit polls for the 26th Knesset elections were released Tuesday evening at 10:00 p.m., as polling stations closed, presenting a complicated political picture: Likud remains the largest party, but according to the initial figures, neither political bloc has reached the 61-seat majority needed to form a government.

In the Channel 12 News exit poll, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, receives 24 seats, while the Yashar Party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, wins 22 seats.

The i24NEWS exit poll shows a wider gap between the two parties, with Likud winning 27 seats compared to 20 for Eisenkot's party.

According to the Channel 12 exit poll, Bennett's party wins 12 seats and the Joint List receives 11. The Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu each receive nine seats, Shas eight, and Ra'am seven.

United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, and Religious Zionism each receive six seats.

According to the reported bloc figures, Gadi Eisenkot's bloc wins 52 seats, while Netanyahu's bloc receives 50. This means that neither of the two blocs currently holds the majority required to form a government.

In the i24NEWS exit poll, conducted by the Direct Polls institute, Likud receives 27 seats, compared to 20 for Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party.

The Channel 14 exit poll presents a different picture from the other polls, with the right-wing bloc winning 60 seats, just one seat short of the majority needed to form a government.

According to the poll, Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is the largest party with 30 seats, followed by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party with 19.

The Beyachad Party wins 11 seats, the Joint List 10, and the Democrats and Shas nine seats each.

Religious Zionism, United Torah Judaism, Ra'am, and Otzma Yehudit each receive seven seats, while Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, wins just four seats.

According to the poll, the Reservists Party, the Economic Party, Amcha Yisrael, and Noam Yisrael fail to cross the electoral threshold.

In terms of political blocs, the right-wing bloc receives 60 seats, the left-wing bloc 43, and the Arab parties 17.

This result leaves Netanyahu's bloc within striking distance of the majority needed to form a government.

The Channel 13 News exit poll, conducted by the Hamadad polling institute, gives Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, 25 seats, compared to 23 for Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar Party.

The Beyachad Party wins 14 seats, while the Joint List receives 10.

The Democrats receive nine seats, while Yisrael Beytenu, Ra'am, and United Torah Judaism each win seven seats. Shas, Otzma Yehudit, and the Religious Zionism-Zehut list each receive six seats.

According to the poll, the parties led by Ofer Winter, Yaron Zelekha, and Leitner fail to cross the electoral threshold.

In terms of political blocs, the opposition bloc wins 53 seats, the coalition bloc receives 50, and the Arab parties win 17 seats.