Shock, deep frustration and tense silence have gripped the Shas leadership. With approximately 91% of valid votes counted, the Sephardic party is struggling to come to terms with the scale of its defeat.

The final results are expected to leave Shas with just six seats - a result viewed by the party's campaign headquarters as a dramatic and unprecedented political setback. The chances of securing a seventh seat through the counting of double envelopes also appear particularly slim.

An analysis of the figures reveals a sharp decline in the party's voter base. In the previous election for the 25th Knesset, Shas received 392,964 votes. This time, it has garnered just approximately 273,708.

This represents a net loss of more than 100,000 voters - a gap that becomes even more significant when taking into account natural population growth in the haredi community, estimated to have added tens of thousands of new voters.

A breakdown of the voting map shows that Shas suffered losses on two fronts simultaneously: in haredi cities, it lost votes to United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit, while its traditional strongholds in the periphery saw a mass exodus of voters.

“We took a devastating blow precisely in the places where we thought we were strongest," a senior Shas official admitted in a conversation with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. “The traditional public, those who wear knitted kippot, and our loyal voters in the periphery who stood with us for years - they simply turned their backs on us. Our grassroots campaign was lifeless. While we were trying to work out complicated political calculations, the traditional electorate flocked to Likud and Itamar Ben-Gvir. Likud swallowed up our support in the periphery, and we identified the threat far too late."

The senior official added that the party had made serious strategic mistakes in managing its campaign.

“We have to be honest and admit the truth: there was complete blindness here. Instead of fighting for the traditional electorate, we turned inward and abandoned the people in the outlying areas. People in the periphery felt that Shas no longer represented the combative, national voice they were looking for. The result is that an entire segment of the public that had routinely voted for us went to the polls this time to cast its ballot for Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir."

Meanwhile, reports from within the party point to mounting internal tensions. Rabbi Moshe Maya, the senior member of the Council of Torah Sages, attempted to contact party chairman Aryeh Deri to clarify the circumstances that led to the electoral failure, but Deri avoided speaking with him.

Shas now appears to be facing one of the most serious political and ideological crises in its history.