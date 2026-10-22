The United States and Israel have drawn up detailed plans for another round of military strikes against Iran, potentially beginning after the November 3 American midterm elections, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing US officials and individuals familiar with the preparations.

According to the report, military planners are considering a brief but intensive campaign targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure, and missile and drone capabilities.

American and Israeli forces have also increased their joint preparations, conducting aerial exercises over Iraq to rehearse maneuvers that could be used in an operation against Iran.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth discussed the possibility of renewed attacks during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel earlier this week, American officials told the newspaper. While Hegseth confirmed the previously unannounced meeting on Tuesday, he declined to elaborate on what the two discussed.

Some officials believe that another concentrated military campaign could inflict sufficient economic damage on Iran to compel Tehran to make concessions in negotiations with Washington, following nearly eight months of conflict.

However, Trump has not authorized a new operation, and the report emphasized that a decision to resume major combat operations remains uncertain.

According to The New York Times, some American military planners believe that a three-day offensive targeting key Iranian assets could place enough pressure on the country's economy to change Tehran's negotiating position.

The Pentagon is continuing to assemble forces in the region, with the deployment expected to be completed in early November.

The planned military presence includes three aircraft carriers, thousands of Marines, fighter aircraft, and Special Operations forces.

The timing could also provide operational advantages, as American forces generally prefer conducting strikes at night, and the hours of darkness over Iran will increase in early November.

Although officials have not entirely ruled out the possibility of military action before the end of October, political considerations make an operation after the midterms more likely.

Earlier this month, Trump publicly pledged not to attack Iran before the November 3 elections.

The President has also repeatedly rejected proposals to resume large-scale military operations during the year, according to the newspaper.

The New York Times report follows a separate account published Wednesday morning by the Financial Times, which said Netanyahu had instructed the IDF to prepare for a major strike against Iran during the weekend of October 10.

According to that report, the planned operation was canceled after Trump opposed proceeding with it.

Both American and Israeli military planners are reportedly developing options for attacks against Iran's nuclear program.

One potential target is Pickaxe Mountain, a heavily fortified underground nuclear facility.

Trump said last week that he was considering the use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, commonly known as the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB), against the site.

The weapon weighs approximately 22,000 pounds and is designed to generate an exceptionally powerful explosion over a wide area.

According to officials cited by The New York Times, Trump has shown particular interest in the bomb, partly because of its nickname.

However, weapons experts have questioned whether it would be effective against a deeply buried facility such as Pickaxe Mountain.

The MOAB is designed to detonate above ground, producing a broad blast rather than penetrating deep underground. Experts therefore believe it would be unlikely to destroy a facility protected by granite.

Despite the preparations for renewed strikes, Washington has continued pursuing negotiations with Tehran.

American negotiators are reportedly using the possibility of another military campaign to increase pressure on Iran over its nuclear activities and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iranian representatives have so far refused to make concessions regarding the nuclear program, insisting that the issue be postponed until a later stage of negotiations.

Some American officials believe that further military pressure could change that position, particularly if strikes severely damage Iran's energy sector.

Others have questioned whether another offensive would achieve results that previous operations failed to secure.

Asked about the reports Wednesday, a White House official declined to confirm whether the administration was preparing another operation, saying it does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist."

The official added that Trump continues to consider all available options to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.