CBS News reported that Israel and the United States are considering another military strike against Iran in the near term, amid growing concern in Jerusalem over Iranian efforts to rebuild its military capabilities and protect its strategic facilities.

According to the report, which cites sources familiar with the details, the Netanyahu government is closely monitoring the pace at which Iran is restoring its ballistic missile production capabilities. At the same time, Tehran is working to move military and nuclear infrastructure underground in an effort to make it harder to strike in the event of another attack.

Israel's concerns focus not only on the rebuilding of Iran's missile capabilities, but also on its efforts to ensure that sensitive infrastructure is better protected against future strikes.

Alongside these developments, sources told CBS that the IDF is preparing for the possibility of another round of fighting with Iran. They described its current posture, "peak defensive readiness," as intended to enable a response to any Iranian attack.

According to the report, officials in Jerusalem would prefer any further military action to be conducted jointly with the United States. However, President Donald Trump's position remains an open question.

The sources stressed that it is not yet clear whether Trump wants to order a new military operation against Iran. Even if he decides to act, the nature of any such action remains unknown.

While Israel prepares for the possibility of another confrontation and expresses concern over Iran's renewed military buildup, no decision has yet been made on joint action with the United States, at least according to the information published.