US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed Tuesday that he had traveled to Israel the previous day and held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but declined to disclose what the two discussed.

Speaking to reporters, Hegseth explained that his visit included meeting with American troops stationed in Israel, as well as an opportunity to speak with the Israeli Prime Minister.

“I was there visiting our troops, (and) had a ‌chance ‌to talk to the ‌prime minister. ‌Of course, the nature of our conversation is not ‌something I would talk about, but they’ve been good partners, and I appreciate that," Hegseth said.

Axios first reported the previously undisclosed visit on Monday, which took place one day after US President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu ahead of Israel's upcoming election.

In his endorsement on Sunday, Trump praised Netanyahu as "a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The President also declined to discuss the substance of Hegseth's meeting with Netanyahu when questioned by reporters Tuesday.

Asked whether he could reveal what had been discussed, Trump replied, "I can't do that now, no."